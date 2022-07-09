Smartphones with no borders around the screen will be the big trend of 2023

It looks like most high-end smartphones will finally adopt a new design with symmetrical borders on all sides, as iPhones or some Android devices have already done.

In a series of tweets, leaker Ice Universe revealed what we can expect when it comes to high-end smartphones in 2023. In particular, we now know that most devices will accept its design. Galaxy S22 For the screen, that is. All boundaries are the same. Most current smartphones still use a thicker bottom bezel, called the “sin,” which houses the connectors for the screen.

However, the iPhone or the None Phone 1 They use flexible screens that can be bent down to bypass the connectors on the back. This trend should become widespread in 2023, for example The long-awaited Xiaomi 13 will finally adopt a bezel-less design. So other high-end devices like Oppo Find X6 Pro, OnePlus 11 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra are all expected to adopt a similar design for the front panel.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can fix all the shortcomings of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

In other tweets, Ice Universe announced that in addition to a more modern design, most of the high-end smartphones of 2023 will benefit from the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be announced in November 2022. A simple new iteration 1 of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen is manufactured by Samsung, The next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be signed by TSMC.

So the new chip will benefit from a more advanced burn-in process, The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 recently took advantage of this. The latter makes it possible to get a chip with high energy efficiency, but above all less chance of overheating, The main ghost of smartphones released at the beginning of the year.

We also know that Qualcomm needs to focus on GPU performance, not forgetting to improve photo and CPU performance. Perhaps the best news comes from renowned researcher Ming-Chi Guo, he says Samsung will equip all of it next year Galaxy S22 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Korean company may not have succeeded in making its Exynos 2300 a worthy competitor to the Qualcomm chip.