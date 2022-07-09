Home World Message of Condolence and Sympathy from HM the Emperor to the Emperor of Japan Following the Assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Message of Condolence and Sympathy from HM the Emperor to the Emperor of Japan Following the Assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Jul 09, 2022 0 Comments
Message of Condolence and Sympathy from HM the Emperor to the Emperor of Japan Following the Assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 6:50 p.m

RABAT – His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and sympathy to Emperor Naruhito of Japan following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In this message, he says it is with deep emotion and deep sorrow that he learned of the disgraceful assassination of the late Shinzo Abe, and expresses this occasion to Emperor Naruhito and, through him, to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Govt., His warmest condolences and his sincere sympathies.

“I am deeply moved by this tragic loss, given the cordial relations the late Abe enjoyed with the Kingdom of Morocco and his unfailing commitment to strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” said HM. King writes. news.

In this painful situation, the Sovereign requests the Emperor Nahurito to express his sincere condolences to the Japanese people who have lost the person of the late Abe, an able political leader who devoted his life to the highest interests of his own countrymen. Their aspirations include working tirelessly to promote peace and prosperity in the world.

See also  The girl tells Santa that she did naughty things this year and wants more stylized gifts

You May Also Like

La nouvelle vie des écoles coraniques de Fès

The New Life of the Koranic Schools of Fez

Mali: State President Assimi Koida calls for unity after sanctions are lifted

Mali: State President Assimi Koida calls for unity after sanctions are lifted

Algeria, 60th anniversary: ​​Independence without independence...independence

Algeria, 60th anniversary: ​​Independence without independence…independence

Morocco benefits from the European project

Morocco benefits from the European project

Namibia: Beef sector raises $9 million to build red meat processing plant

Namibia: Beef sector raises $9 million to build red meat processing plant

A new fish processing unit was established in Angola – Le Magazine du Manager

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.