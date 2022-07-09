Here are the sectors where the incidence rate is rising

France is currently facing an increase in Covid-19 cases. But not all sectors of the country are put in the same boat in facing this seventh wave.

Holidays due to covid. On Tuesday, the index crossed the 200,000 new contamination bar. A figure announced by Health Minister François Browne is alarming. For weeks now, doctors have been talking about the seventh wave.

As evidenced by the incidence rate. This indicator measures the number of cases Covid-19 per 100,000 people in a week. Nationally, the case rate now stands at 1,200, up from 321 a month ago. However, this is lower than in March (about 1,400 positive cases per 100,000 people each week) or in January (around 3,700).

The incidence rate also depends on regions. The sectors most affected by the increase in pollution were, in order, Lower-Atlantic (1,627 cases per 100,000 population); Paris (1,619), Haute-Garonne (1,609), Tarn-et-Garonne (1,547), Hauts-de-Seine (1,528), Gironde (1,517), Gers (1,455), Finistère (1,415), Alpes-Maritimes (1,397) , and Val-de-Marne (1,353).

On the contrary, there are fewer cases of contamination in Mayotte (57 cases per 100,000 population), Réunion (355), Saint-Martin (461), Guyana (491), Miculon-Langlades and Saint-Pierre (550), Haute-l’Marne (758), Cantal (725), Meuse (794) and Vosges (754).