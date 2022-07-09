American Underdog: The Life of Kurt Warner has a trailer

You may know Kurt Warner, the quarterback, and the driver Great show on the lawn Rams and a Super Bowl winner in the early 2000s.

But not everyone knows the path Warner took before living up to great glory in the NFL.

Last summer we learned that a movie about his life was coming, and this winter the story of his life, American Underdog, will land on our screens.

Meanwhile, the trailer has us drooling.

American Underdog, Trailer

No one succeeds alone. #Americanunderdog – hits theaters on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/PGb2OBnZp4 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 21, 2021

It was Kurt Warner who took to his social media to spread the good news, but the trailer was false Even on YouTube.

The film will no doubt cover all the pitfalls in Warner’s path and how he was a clerk at a grocery store when the doors of the NFL seemed to be closing in front of him.

It’s Warner’s story is a story. Undeniable proof of resilience.

We can’t wait to see the film, especially since actor Zachary Levy still looks like Warner.

Add this movie to your list of holiday activities to do with your family.