Namibia: Beef sector raises $9 million to build red meat processing plant

Actors from the beef sector in Namibia, grouped within the BVCF (Beef Value Chain Actors Forum), have launched a fundraising project to fund a red meat processing plant for 146 million Namibian dollars ($8.7 million).

549 are collected from producers. This is 73% of the total funds required to implement the project, which is estimated at $12 million.

“Savanna Beef Processors Limited” is the name of the processing unit which will be dedicated to export and aims to increase the processing rate of cattle and strengthen value addition in the sector.

Namibia is the leading producer and exporter of beef in Africa. However, according to official statistics, “by 2021 only 25% of marketed animal products will be processed at the local slaughterhouse scale”. Every year, the country exports 30,000 tonnes of beef, 60% of which goes to South Africa.

According to the Beef Value Chain Stakeholder Forum, the “closing of the remaining funding phase” will take effect this year.