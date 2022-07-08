Chrome can improve laptop battery life with a simple update

Google is testing a new feature that will allow its Chrome browser to use less battery. For this, developers control the performance of pages in the background.

Google He is constantly working to improve it Internet browser Chromium. One of its biggest tasks is to improve the performance requested by the browser To increase the autonomy of computers and smartphones It will be used. Over the years, the great fight was one Manage tabs in the background, which are very energy intensive. New changes have been found in one of the latest Chrome updates that reduce battery usage.

Prevent JavaScript from loading in the background

This is About Chromebooks who noticed a change in the update of the operating system Chromebook Chromium OS 105. It is indeed a new system ” Fast extreme rolling “, truly” Fast extreme throttling “. So no, your computer isn’t going to attack you like a ninja, but this setting can increase your laptop’s battery life a bit while browsing the web with Chrome. This applies to all devices using Google Chrome, ie Windows, macOS And Linux Further.

This feature will prevent background pages from consuming too much battery. It stops loading JavaScript components after ten seconds of inactivity, whereas previously this stop happened after five minutes. Google writes “ This will help extend the battery life. Testing in the Canary and Dev channels revealed no lag in our benchmark metrics and significant (~10%) CPU time improvements when all tabs are hidden and silent. “.

For most users, this shouldn’t change much. But for those who tend to open multiple tabs, this setting can have a significant impact on their device’s battery life. Also, the economics are particularly obvious if the pages involved use a lot of JavaScript.

As specified 9to5Google,” This change will only appear in the dev channel right now, so it will be a while before it rolls out to everyone in the stable channel “.

