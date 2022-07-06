Home Technology It outperforms the iPhone 13 Pro in our performance tests

Jul 06, 2022 0 Comments
ROG Phone 6 Pro is a premium smartphone. Before publishing its full test, we give you an overview of its performance.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro // Source: Frandroid

Here, there is no doubt in listing all the features of ROG Phone 6 Pro, You can find them in the announcement article. We want to present you what this smartphone has to offer with its SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

A revised design

ROG Phone 6’s design has been completely revised to achieve better performance. First, the SoC is installed at the core of the device. It is flanked by two large batteries. For heat dissipation, various mechanisms are used. Asus calls it GameCool 6. Understand here that this is a large graphite plate whose purpose is to dissipate heat as efficiently as possible.

Asus ROG Phone 6 – DSC05465
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro // Source: Frandroid

Asus tries to dissipate the heat on the huge surface of the chassis to avoid the famous hot spot that we can easily identify after a few minutes of intense activity on the smartphone. And it’s good for him because the ROG Phone 6 is very attractive.

ROG phone design

Technically, the SoC is placed at the heart of the device along with a two-part motherboard (a PCB). The same goes for the two-part battery, but the passive cooling system is placed around the SoC each time. In addition to better heat dissipation, this allows the hot spot to be removed from fingers resting on the device. Asus also uses a boron nitride thermal compound that conducts heat two hundred times better than pure air.

Impressive first results

In addition to launching longer games (over 30 minutes), we were able to launch various artificial benchmarks. It’s clear that the phone is getting hot, not hot.

Thanks to this design, the ROG Phone 6 Pro controls this effect.StutteringWhen the SoC lowers the CPU/GPU clock frequency. The goal here is to deliver consistent performance at full power.

Asus has also updated the AeroActive Cooler 6 if you ever want to avoid overheating. It is an active cooler in the form of an accessory with RGB LEDs, which recovers the heat emitted from the back of the smartphone and expels it using fans. These things are similar to the fans used in PCs.

Asus ROG Phone 6 – DSC05433
Aeroactive Cooler 6 // Source: Frandroid

We ran various tests with X-Mod. This mode is designed to not limit the performance of the smartphone. Obviously, this mode will quickly reduce the autonomy of the device. But, we are here for action.

Precisely… the ROG Phone 6 Pro is impressive. From what you can get, this is the most powerful Android smartphone to date. In all synthetic benchmarks (Geekbench 5, Antutu 9, PC Mark, GFX Bench, 3D Mark, etc.), it scores better than any Android smartphone put through our hands. They even allow themselves the luxury of doing better than that iPhone 13 Pro In some tests.

model Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Vivo X80 Pro Realme GT Neo 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro
AnTuTu 9 1109651 974485 822636 967591 784475
AnTuTu CPU 262115 208029 201733 219760 219142
AnTuTu GPU 466005 441245 312601 424956 306507
AnTuTu MEM 196358 162886 149301 164789 128315
AnTuTu UX 185173 162325 159001 158086 130511
PC Mark 2.0 41463 N/A N/A N/A N/A
PC Mark 3.0 17165 9067 14370 12979 N/A
3DMark Wildlife N/A N/A 5441 7129 9757
3DMark Wildlife average framerate 63 FPS N/A 32 FPS 43 FPS 58.4 FPS
GFXBench Aztec Vulkan/Metal high (Onscreen / Offscreen) 63 / 46 FPS 21/38 FPS 43/28 FPS 58 / 44 FPS 60 / 38.8 FPS
GFXBench Car Chassis (Onscreen/Offscreen) 82 / 101 FPS 80/93 FPS 53 / 61 FPS 73 / 91 FPS 60 / 90.89 FPS
GFXBench Manhattan 3.0 (Onscreen/Offscreen) 143 / 252 FPS 120 / 241 FPS 60 / 168 FPS 121 / 233 FPS N/A
Sequential reading/writing 1971 / 1470 MB/s 1858 / 1425 MB/s 1751 / 1333 MB/s 1827 / 1444 MB/s N/A
Random read/write 88564 / 118678 IOPS 77781 / 98875 IOPS 74087 / 80379 IOPS 79899 / 105473 IOPS N/A
