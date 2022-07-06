It outperforms the iPhone 13 Pro in our performance tests

ROG Phone 6 Pro is a premium smartphone. Before publishing its full test, we give you an overview of its performance.

Here, there is no doubt in listing all the features of ROG Phone 6 Pro, You can find them in the announcement article. We want to present you what this smartphone has to offer with its SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

A revised design

ROG Phone 6’s design has been completely revised to achieve better performance. First, the SoC is installed at the core of the device. It is flanked by two large batteries. For heat dissipation, various mechanisms are used. Asus calls it GameCool 6. Understand here that this is a large graphite plate whose purpose is to dissipate heat as efficiently as possible.

Asus tries to dissipate the heat on the huge surface of the chassis to avoid the famous hot spot that we can easily identify after a few minutes of intense activity on the smartphone. And it’s good for him because the ROG Phone 6 is very attractive.

Technically, the SoC is placed at the heart of the device along with a two-part motherboard (a PCB). The same goes for the two-part battery, but the passive cooling system is placed around the SoC each time. In addition to better heat dissipation, this allows the hot spot to be removed from fingers resting on the device. Asus also uses a boron nitride thermal compound that conducts heat two hundred times better than pure air.

Impressive first results

In addition to launching longer games (over 30 minutes), we were able to launch various artificial benchmarks. It’s clear that the phone is getting hot, not hot.

Thanks to this design, the ROG Phone 6 Pro controls this effect.StutteringWhen the SoC lowers the CPU/GPU clock frequency. The goal here is to deliver consistent performance at full power.

Asus has also updated the AeroActive Cooler 6 if you ever want to avoid overheating. It is an active cooler in the form of an accessory with RGB LEDs, which recovers the heat emitted from the back of the smartphone and expels it using fans. These things are similar to the fans used in PCs.

We ran various tests with X-Mod. This mode is designed to not limit the performance of the smartphone. Obviously, this mode will quickly reduce the autonomy of the device. But, we are here for action.

Precisely… the ROG Phone 6 Pro is impressive. From what you can get, this is the most powerful Android smartphone to date. In all synthetic benchmarks (Geekbench 5, Antutu 9, PC Mark, GFX Bench, 3D Mark, etc.), it scores better than any Android smartphone put through our hands. They even allow themselves the luxury of doing better than that iPhone 13 Pro In some tests.

We conducted various tests including mobile games (The influence of gens Or Diablo Immortal), not to mention cloud gaming services (StadiaXbox Game Pass Cloud)… The ROG Phone 6 Pro delivers impressive performance over time.

Add to that functions and accessories that are measured for him. We were able to test the Aeroactive Cooler 6 cooling system, the Kunai 3 gamepad (Switch-like controllers), the AirTrigger ultrasonic button system… and thus, we are faced with a smartphone cut to satisfy gamers.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is certainly powerful

It’s simple, the ROG Phone 6 Pro excels in many areas related to video games. We’re happy to run it on a 6.78-inch screen.

We’ll take a closer look at that in testing, but you’ve got tons of software options, a decent audio department, and a screen that scored well in our tests. Additionally, it turns into a gamepad and offers unmatched performance today.

In short, in addition to being convincing on paper, the ROG Phone 6 Pro is precisely powerful. It’s amazing what manufacturers who don’t care about creating thin designs with great cameras can do. Asus isn’t afraid to be weird here, and that weirdness shows up in a number of ways, making it a good choice for gamers looking for a more powerful phone right now. In short, the entire test should not take much time.

We invite you to follow us Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.