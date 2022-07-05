Africa: BGFA is financing the electrification of 580,000 homes using solar energy

The Beyond Grid Fund for Africa (BGFA) is strengthening the African continent’s energy sector with a new initiative. The financial facility, managed by the Nordic Environmental Finance Corporation (Nefco), is signing several agreements with individual solar system providers to support access to electricity in three sub-Saharan African countries.

In Burkina Faso, BGFA has agreed with Aress, a supplier of solar home systems, to provide electricity access to 20,000 homes in rural and suburban areas. Using the most common payment model in the solar home system segment, the company plans to install appliances capable of lighting, charging cell phones, and powering televisions and refrigerators. Ares will install its standalone solar systems in businesses and public utility structures.

Impact in Liberia

In West Africa, BGFA finances 4,100 homes, businesses and public service structures in Liberia. And to achieve this objective, a financing agreement was signed with Energicity. The US company will set up a local subsidiary to install 30 electricity mini-grids powered by photovoltaic solar power.

Read more- DRC: BGFA makes €15 million available to off-grid solar energy suppliers

“Energycity is proud of its partnership with BGFA. The funding provided enables us to expand our operations to a third country in West Africa and we look forward to providing affordable and sustainable mini-grid electricity to thousands of Liberians living in off-grid communities.” , Nicole Poindexter, founder of Energy, is delighted.

Funding for two Engie subsidiaries

Zambia is a key beneficiary of the new BGFA initiative. Because two companies there are getting funds to electrify rural areas. These are two subsidiaries of Engie Energy Access. Power Corner Zambia has committed to build 11 solar mini-grids of 100 kW each by the end of 2026. According to BGFA, these mini-grids will use smart cloud-based application. This enables real-time payments Mobile money, to provide services to customers and monitor consumption. The mini-grids set up will create more than 3,200 connections to homes, allowing more than 16,000 people access to energy.

For its part, Engie Energy Access Zambia will rely on solar home systems to power 296,000 homes. 1.5 million people are expected to benefit from the solar equipment. Thus the company receives a second funding from BGFA. Engie Engy Access Zambia is one of the beneficiaries of the grant under the pilot program BGFA, Beyond Phase Funding for Zambia. Total value of contracts between BGFA, Engie Energy Access Zambia, Energicity. Power Corner Zambia and Ares about 8 million euros, with a total budget of about 16 million euros.

Jean Marie Tagoulou