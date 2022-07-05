The World Bank has announced a US$600 million envelope to support smallholder farmers in Ethiopia coping with the effects of climate change.

The project will benefit about 2.3 million Ethiopians whose livelihoods have been affected, said the World Bank’s Africa and Middle East Regional Coordination Director. Boudhina KurmasiIn a press release.

Funding was provided by the International Development Association (IDA), a subsidiary of the World Bank Group, which will collaborate with the Global Center for Adaptation (GCA) to implement the project.

“Technology is rapidly changing the way food is produced, processed and distributed. GCA Support explores the opportunity to address climate risks faced by smallholders in Ethiopia by using digital tools to provide solutions in their quest for resilience and improved food security. Patrick VerkoijenCEO of GCA.

Specifically, the GCA will assess climate risks for smallholders in 14 priority value chains in crop and livestock sub-sectors such as wheat and rice value chains in Ethiopia.

Based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the company will also identify digital adaptation tools to promote smart agriculture in the East African country.

Drought, epidemics and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis threaten the food security of 66.4 million people in East Africa, the UN says. Funding is provided as agencies assess.