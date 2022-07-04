Home Science The number of new cases in Lyon has risen, the point this Monday

Jul 04, 2022 0 Comments
The vaccination center at the Palais des Sports de Gerland (Image: Jean-Philippe Kasiasek/AFP)

The increase in the number of new cases continues in Lyon and Rhône. The incidence rate approaches 1000.

Should we fear a new wave of Covid-19 in Lyon?

Lyon is the capital ARS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) took part in the Director of Public Health, Dr Durand, on Tuesday 28 June.An interview to find out Here) New variant, Low immunity, Hospitalization, Withdrawal of mask, Vaccination, all answers can be found here.

The circulation of the virus at time t in a territory is measured using the incidence rate. This is an important indicator. The incidence rate determines the number of positive cases in the last 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants. Over a week. It is a good way to measure the level of circulation of the virus in an area at a given time.

Three times as many cases in Lyon in two weeks

In Rhône DepartmentAs of Tuesday, June 28, according to the latest confirmed figures, The incidence rate is 959 (So ​​the data takes into account the period from Wednesday 22nd June to Tuesday 28th June).

On average, in France, the Incidence rate 894, Same size as recorded in Rhone.

The increase is evident in Ron, with the incidence rate at 302 on June 12, 15 days ago.

The graph below clearly shows the evolution of the trend.

Evolution of the incidence rate in the Rhône sector (red curve) since the start of the epidemic.
Source: Public Health France
