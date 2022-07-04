Bombardier Transport Purchase | Alstom delivers on promise with an innovation hub

In addition to efforts to restart the former Bombardier transportation plant in La Pocatiere, Alstom is fulfilling one of its commitments announced two years ago, establishing an “innovation center” in the southern suburbs of Montreal. 80 engineers are to be hired by the end of this year.

Julian Arsenault

Pres

The multinational group has a mandate to develop platforms aimed at decarbonizing the North American rail sector… hybrid propulsion, battery and hydrogen. Operations are coordinated at a prototype center located in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, close to the company’s headquarters for the Americas.

“We have a goal of reaching 2030 with production capacity for zero-emission trains and zero-emission engines,” said Alstom Americas President Michael Carrolle. By 2030, we should have built platforms and developed the industrial side to build these new units. »

The launch of operations was highlighted on Monday as part of an event that included representatives of the rolling stock manufacturer and its largest shareholder, the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

Alstom, the official owner of Bombardier Transportation from January 2021, made a series of promises when the deal was announced a year ago. The US headquarters has moved from New York to Montreal, the La Pocatière plant in Bas-Saint-Laurent has begun recalling employees and an innovation center has been confirmed.

“Of the 15 members of the executive committee, 12 should be here and three in New York,” Mr. Carole explained. We are integrated engineering and have over 250 open positions around Montreal. »

Alstom is thinking big in the decarbonisation niche. According to the company, only 1% of the North American rail network is electrified. More than 27,000 diesel locomotives operate over 270,000 kilometers of network.