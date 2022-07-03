Space letter. On July 8, 9 and 10, 2022, professional and amateur astronomers are invited to take out their telescopes to help those on their way to the moon… A new version of the On the Moon Again event is in the works. It will be held from July 8 to 10, 2022. © Onthemoonahain.org

I amNot only The music festival was born in France in 1982, which is followed all over the world! The On the Moon Again event was envisioned by French scientists in 2019 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary. Man’s first step on the moon, establishing itself as an annual event in France and dozens of other countries. Idea? In 1969, an attempt to replicate Neil Armstrong’s feat attracted the attention of at least 600 million people. This natural satellite of Earth is distant and familiar. how By inviting everyone with a telescope, astronomical telescope or a good pair of binoculars to observe where they are, curious people and passers-by to create their own event…



