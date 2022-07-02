Home Science The wonder of life: bacteria too big to see with the naked eye!

Jul 02, 2022 0 Comments
Un filament de Candidatus Thiomargarita magnifica, la bactérie la plus longue jamais découverte. © Jean-Marie Volland

Almost all Bacteria Invisiblethe eye Naked. Because of their small size, of the order MicronThey are visible only at microscope. Almost all, because an international team of researchers – including French people – made an incredible discovery. A bacterium or instead A megabacterium, very large Visible to the naked eye. It measures 9,000 micrometers, or 0.9 centimeters, and is isolated in collected samples. Mangroves From Guadeloupe. ” It is 5,000 times larger than most bacteria. Depending on the circumstances, it will be like Everest, one man meeting another », says Jean-Marie Volland, first authorA study published in Science.

In addition to its record size, Candidatus Thiomargarita magnificaA species Discovered in 2009, it presents a unique structure among bacteria. His Gene Contained in half a million copies and protected in a membrane-bound organelle—the genome is free-floating in most bacteria Cytoplasm. These bacteria do not Pathogens to man.

These long filaments are not worms, but the organisms megabacteria candidate Theomargarita Magnifica. © Thomas Timel

