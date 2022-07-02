Morocco denies any connection with the “self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk”, which is not recognized by the kingdom or the United Nations.

Morocco denies such information”The Moroccan embassy in kyiv underlined in a clarification, following the information reported by the media that provoked relations between Morocco. “Self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk”. “This company is not recognized by our country or the United Nations”, the embassy reiterates. therefore, “The State of Morocco cannot have any official or unofficial connection with such an institution”Supports attention.

Revival of Tourism Sector:

Morocco will issue electronic visas 49 countries on July 10

Morocco will introduce electronic visas for foreigners from 49 countries on July 10. This is in order to boost its tourism sector, Moroccan government spokesman Mustafa Baidas said on Thursday.

During the press conference, Baidas pointed out that “foreigners who want to visit Morocco do not have to go to embassies to get a paper visa.” The electronic visa is valid for 30 days and can be extended for up to six months with multiple entries to Morocco. Foreigners from 49 countries can apply for electronic visas through an online platform run by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Approved individuals can expect to receive their e-Visa after 24 or 72 hours. The new electronic visa system consists of three main categories. The first concerns foreigners who have stayed at least 180 days in the European Union, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, New Zealand and Australia.

The second category is for foreigners from the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand with a Schengen visa valid for at least 90 days.

Other countries such as Thailand and Israel can also benefit from electronic visas within the third category. The tax benefits of e-Visa have not yet been disclosed. The new move is part of Morocco’s efforts to revitalize the tourism sector and promote the country as a top tourist destination. Tourism is a key sector of the Moroccan economy and has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated to have made an economic contribution of around $8 billion by 2021, according to statistics. Tourist arrivals are down an unprecedented 71% in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic period. Tourism accounted for 7% of the country’s GDP last year as the sector continued to be hit hard by Covid-19 and the Moroccan government’s travel ban.

After years of continuous border closures, Morocco lifted the travel ban on February 7. The government further eased travel restrictions in May with Operation Marhaba 2022, an initiative to help Moroccan migrants return for summer vacation.

Source: Today-Mali