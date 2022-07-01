Home Science Incident rates are increasing, is it BA.5’s fault?

Incident rates are increasing, is it BA.5’s fault?

Jul 01, 2022 0 Comments
Les taux d'incidence dépassent 700 cas pour 100.000 habitants en Corrèze, Gironde et Haute-Vienne

In New Aquitaine, the incidence rate rose in one week: 666 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week (ended Sunday, June 26) compared to 422 in the previous week. It is more than 700 for adults (ages 20 to 80). According to recent screening results (unconsolidated), the BA.5 subsequence of omicron variation represents “More than half of the samples have been sorted”, This Friday Public Health France presents its weekly epidemiological bulletin.

And we know that BA.4, or BA.2.11 or BA.2.12.1, BA.5, like other sub-lineages of Omicron, has a peculiarity. At the L452 level, it was made more diffuse. In mid-June, when the disease cycle starts again, the variant risk analysis is already assessed: “The incidence is increasing again… and it has BA.5 plays a role The epidemic is recovering, but it’s not the only factor.” People see more people, value prevention measures less and are vaccinated (or already infected).

But, for all that, there is no room for panic: the South African and Portuguese examples are “reassuring” about the effects BA.5 can have in France. They should be limited in time and intensity. “However, it is necessary to continue to protect those at risk, respecting vaccination reminders and prohibition signs” Public Health France ends.

Where are we in each sector?

Correz, Gironde and Haute-Vienne The most affected sectors have incidence rates above 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only Lot-et-Garonne and Charente have fewer than 500. But today, three out of 10 tests are positive (except in Lot-et-Garonne). It is in the Gironde that we test the region the most.

See also  The mystery of Jupiter's north and south lights was finally solved

“In week 25, the number of new hospitals increases in seven departments and is relatively stable in the other five. Correze, Creuse, Vienne and Dordogne have the highest weekly rates, while the Deux-Sèvres department has the lowest. Impact in terms of new hospitals.” France emphasizes public health.

You May Also Like

Rare Deadly Tornado in the Netherlands

Rare Deadly Tornado in the Netherlands

La Terre a connu sa pire extinction de masse il y a250 millions d'années. Il a fallu plusieurs millions d'années à la vie pour s'en remettre. © Jens, Adobe Stock

These creatures were the first to arise from the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history

Skeleton of astronauts is poorly recovered from space flight

Skeleton of astronauts is poorly recovered from space flight

Copyright 2022: National Education complains after lessons are leaked

Copyright 2022: National Education complains after lessons are leaked

Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

The James Webb Telescope will provide the 'deepest' picture of the universe ever taken

The James Webb Telescope will provide the ‘deepest’ picture of the universe ever taken

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.