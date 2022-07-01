Incident rates are increasing, is it BA.5’s fault?

In New Aquitaine, the incidence rate rose in one week: 666 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week (ended Sunday, June 26) compared to 422 in the previous week. It is more than 700 for adults (ages 20 to 80). According to recent screening results (unconsolidated), the BA.5 subsequence of omicron variation represents “More than half of the samples have been sorted”, This Friday Public Health France presents its weekly epidemiological bulletin.

And we know that BA.4, or BA.2.11 or BA.2.12.1, BA.5, like other sub-lineages of Omicron, has a peculiarity. At the L452 level, it was made more diffuse. In mid-June, when the disease cycle starts again, the variant risk analysis is already assessed: “The incidence is increasing again… and it has BA.5 plays a role The epidemic is recovering, but it’s not the only factor.” People see more people, value prevention measures less and are vaccinated (or already infected).

But, for all that, there is no room for panic: the South African and Portuguese examples are “reassuring” about the effects BA.5 can have in France. They should be limited in time and intensity. “However, it is necessary to continue to protect those at risk, respecting vaccination reminders and prohibition signs” Public Health France ends.

Where are we in each sector?

Correz, Gironde and Haute-Vienne The most affected sectors have incidence rates above 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only Lot-et-Garonne and Charente have fewer than 500. But today, three out of 10 tests are positive (except in Lot-et-Garonne). It is in the Gironde that we test the region the most.

“In week 25, the number of new hospitals increases in seven departments and is relatively stable in the other five. Correze, Creuse, Vienne and Dordogne have the highest weekly rates, while the Deux-Sèvres department has the lowest. Impact in terms of new hospitals.” France emphasizes public health.