Home Science Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

Jun 30, 2022 0 Comments
Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

In short:

  • The same scene as the Quebec National Day weekend;
  • Plenty of moisture to move;
  • Pleasant temperature for the future.

good news

Overall a successful long weekend is expected in Quebec. In the south of the province, except on Fridays, the sun should be very high when there is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humidex is

Wet air will move to Quebec on Friday. In the south of the province, Montreal and the surrounding areas will have a maximum humidity factor of 30 C, which will increase the feeling to 35. A hot and sticky day is expected if you move.

In the future, mercury should be much closer to seasonal regulations.

Pleasant temperature

Dry winds are expected in Quebec after a forecast on Friday. Mercury gradually decreases. The maximum temperature in the south of the province was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius on Monday. In terms of heat and sunshine, this weekend the sector will be a big winner. This pleasant temperature is ideal for enjoying outdoor activities.

WE3

In collaboration with Nicholas Lessard, Meteorologist.

See also: Back to Summer: Quebec to wait

See also  Britain's significant cat hunters will not likely give up searching for secret animals

You May Also Like

Copyright 2022: National Education complains after lessons are leaked

Copyright 2022: National Education complains after lessons are leaked

The James Webb Telescope will provide the 'deepest' picture of the universe ever taken

The James Webb Telescope will provide the ‘deepest’ picture of the universe ever taken

Darkest day of the week

Darkest day of the week

Extreme heat in the south this weekend

Extreme heat in the south this weekend

Un filament de Candidatus Thiomargarita magnifica, la bactérie la plus longue jamais découverte. © Jean-Marie Volland

The strangeness of life: the discovery of a giant bacterium visible to the naked eye in the swamp!

Tous les ingrédients nécessaires à l'émergence de la vie auraient été présents sur Mars. © dottedyeti, Adobe Stock

Life had everything it needed for growth

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.