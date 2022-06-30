Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

In short:

The same scene as the Quebec National Day weekend;

Plenty of moisture to move;

Pleasant temperature for the future.

good news

Overall a successful long weekend is expected in Quebec. In the south of the province, except on Fridays, the sun should be very high when there is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humidex is

Wet air will move to Quebec on Friday. In the south of the province, Montreal and the surrounding areas will have a maximum humidity factor of 30 C, which will increase the feeling to 35. A hot and sticky day is expected if you move.

In the future, mercury should be much closer to seasonal regulations.

Pleasant temperature

Dry winds are expected in Quebec after a forecast on Friday. Mercury gradually decreases. The maximum temperature in the south of the province was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius on Monday. In terms of heat and sunshine, this weekend the sector will be a big winner. This pleasant temperature is ideal for enjoying outdoor activities.

In collaboration with Nicholas Lessard, Meteorologist.

