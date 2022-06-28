Point Nemo in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where ships crash and die

In the novel is the name of Captain Nemo, the famous navigator who sailed the seas under the control of the submarine Nautilus. Twenty thousand leagues under the sea, Meaning “no man” in Latin. If so, what is a more appropriate name to refer to the farthest place from the land where the world appeared?

Nemo, the point at which coordinates were calculated in 1992 by the Croatian-Canadian scientist Hrvoje Lucadella, is virtually everywhere. Nearby areas are Doosi (one of the Pitcairn Islands) in the north, Mottu Nui (an island not far from Easter Island) in the northeast, and Maher Island (beyond Antarctica) in the south.

All of these islands are located 2,704.8 kilometers from Point Nemo. Nearby civilized land is Easter Island, one of the most isolated areas in the world. The extreme distance of any terrain makes it an ideal base for space structures to complete its function and deactivate the Earth.

Before the exact location of Point Nemo could be determined, space agencies submerged satellites and already had large space stations in the area that could not be distorted when entering the atmosphere.

Space Cemetery

According to interesting engineering263 space structures have retired to the bottom of the Pacific after their good and loyal service in orbit.

There are remnants of the most famous ones Russian Station Mir (1986-2001), can be found there NASA Skylape (1973-1979). When the International Space Station (ISS) makes its big dive toward Earth in 2031, that too will fail at point Nemo.

While not endangering humans or their equipment, the Nemo point has the advantage of being the worst in aquatic life because it is in the middle South Pacific Subtropical Kyre, A giant circular current. This marine phenomenon carries nutrients from its center and makes them unpalatable to living things.

The relationship of this geographical point with space does not stop there. Point Nemo is far removed from all human life, and sometimes those closest to it are outside the atmosphere.

In fact, the ISS’s orbit is about 415 kilometers from Earth’s surface: when it flies over the Pacific above Nemo Point, the astronauts who occupy it are six times closer than the inhabitants of Easter Island.