Taiwan GlobalWafers invests in Texas with conditions

NEW YORK (awp / afp) – Taiwanese group GlobalWafers on Monday announced its intention to build a large semiconductor plant in Texas, where it could invest up to $ 5 billion, but this amount was conditional on a vote in favor of legislation. Microchips in the United States.

The company said in a joint statement with the U.S. Department of Commerce that it intends to begin construction of a new silicon scales manufacturing facility in Sherman, central-south of the country, by 2023.

Mark UK, manager of Globitech, a subsidiary of the company in the city, told AFP that the investment could rise to $ 5 billion and create 1,500 jobs.

However, the plan depends on the passage of a $ 52 billion bill by the US Congress to provide assistance to the semiconductor sector, which currently faces a shortage of fines for many industries.

The Senate and House of Representatives have each adopted their own version and have been trying for months to adopt a common version, and this moment has been wasted.

According to US media, Intel postponed last week the ceremony marking the start of construction of two $ 20 billion semiconductor plants in Ohio in July due to a lack of concrete progress.

When asked by AFP if Globitech would stop investing in a new factory in Texas if the law was not passed, Mr England responded: “That’s right.”

“Biden Management has worked tirelessly to make the United States an attractive destination for semiconductor and component manufacturing, and GlobalWafer is pleased to have chosen Texas for its new facility,” US Secretary of State Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

“We are at a critical juncture in the production of semiconductors,” he said of the law. “Semiconductor makers need to make investment decisions through the fall to meet the huge increase in chip demand.”

Ms. Raymond warned at the end of May that it would be necessary to wait until 2024 to see “real progress” in the distribution of semiconductors.

dpa / al