Welcome to the United States: How an Entrepreneur Transforms Refugee Education

By Kerry McDonald.

Like many entrepreneurs, Luma Mufle found a problem and found a solution. In 2004, when he began coaching a football team with young refugee boys on the outskirts of Atlanta, he soon realized that the local public schools they attended were losing interest. They went to the next class without knowing how to read and write and without mastering the educational content given to them. They also struggled socially.

In which Chapter From the Liberated Podcast, she told me:

” Students were intimidated by name or for unknown reason. It was so hard to see. ⁇

Mufley decided to take action by creating the first American school designed for the specific needs of refugees and immigrant children, as she is the daughter and granddaughter of a Syrian refugee who grew up in Jordan. In 2007, he started Fujis Academy, An uneducated private school with six refugee students and a teacher in the basement of a church in Clarkston, Georgia. First Refugees It grew rapidly and became an accredited private school, now operating as a charter school in Georgia.

In 2018, Mufleh was created Fujis Academy Columbus opens second in Ohio. There, refugees and expatriate students receive free schooling through the government voucher program. ” We would not be without the free choice of school“Educational freedom policies need to be simplified to make them more accessible to more students,” Mufley said.

In New book Muflay’s powerful, Learning America: A Woman’s Struggle for Educational Justice for Refugee Children, She narrates her personal story in detail: her visit to the United States, the opportunity she encountered with refugee children, and the sense of American entrepreneurship she accepted.

She writes:

“It simply came to our notice then. Not a moment did I say to myself: That’s what I do now, I run a school for refugees“I saw uneducated children and families struggling despite their American addresses. I did what I could to improve their lives. None of the schools I found took into account the specific needs of my community. It was easy and efficient to do it myself. I grew up in such a stagnant and controlled culture.” , The freedom I got to solve the problem I saw in front of me is an inevitable privilege.

Ms. Mufleh offers some tips for starting a future education entrepreneur. ” Do“, He insists on the podcast this week.” There are problems. We can not take the time to think, to think, to think again. Sometimes the easiest solution is in front of you.S. ⁇

Negative translation

–

On the Internet