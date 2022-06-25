Termination of abortion in the United States: Disney, Facebook ... companies pay their employees' travel expenses

Several US companies, such as Disney or Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced on Friday that they were committed to reimbursing their employees’ travel expenses who were forced to have abortions following a Supreme Court ruling. The 1973 Row v. Wade decision paved the way for the legalization of abortion in the United States.

The Conservative ruling voted five to four to overturn the RAW ruling, with judges in favor of repealing the text, recognizing that the text, which authorizes voluntary termination of pregnancy at the federal level, was erroneous. The Constitution of the United States makes no specific reference to the right to abortion.

Following this decision, many states will restrict or restrict access to abortion, forcing women to move to states where abortion is still permitted.

Maintenance management

A company spokesman said Disney was committed to providing quality healthcare, including abortion, to its employees.

Disney has said it will cover travel expenses for employees who have to travel to another state to access health care, including abortion.

Meta has promised to reimburse travel expenses for staff who have to travel to access reproductive health care, “the company estimates is the best way to do this, considering the legal issues involved,” says one householder.

Companies that reimburse travel expenses for abortion may face lawsuits from anti-abortion groups and Republican states, and even criminal penalties.

“A sad day”

President Joe Biden responded by saying, “This is a sad day for the Supreme Court and for the country.”

Many reactions welcomed the decision immediately. A crowd of anti-abortion activists gathered outside the Supreme Court seat for several days to explode their joy.

Emma Craig, an activist for Pro Life San Francisco, said: “I’m happy. Abortion is the greatest tragedy of our generation.

Former Republican President Donald Trump, during his 2016 campaign, promised to appoint a majority of judges in favor of the Roe v. Wade position, praising the decision to “restore rights to the states where they have always relied.”

The Pontifical Academy for Life in the Vatican has also welcomed the court ruling. “The whole world is concerned that a better country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue,” he said.

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the “Republican-controlled Supreme Court” has achieved the “dark and radical goal of depriving women of the right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”

Former President Barack Obama said the “serious personal” decision to perform the abortion was now “subject to the will of politicians and ideologues, attacking the fundamental freedoms of millions of American women.”

Abroad, French President Emmanuel Macron declared abortion a “fundamental right”, “must be protected” and expressed his solidarity with American women. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented the “terrifying” decision and his British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lamented “a huge setback”.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tetros Adanom Caprais, expressed disappointment. “Women’s rights must be respected and I would expect the United States to protect such rights,” she said.

Most Americans support abortion rights, polls show, but repealing the Row ruling has been the goal of Christian conservatives and pro-life activists who have held annual rallies in Washington for decades.