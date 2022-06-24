Home Science The three words mark the beginning of the holiday

The three words mark the beginning of the holiday

Jun 24, 2022 0 Comments
The three words mark the beginning of the holiday

In short:

  • Pleasant: not too wet;
  • Modest: not too hot;
  • Beautiful: Low rainfall.

Severe heat

This weekend, the hottest temperatures in Quebec will be felt. On Sunday, the episode will reach its climax exploding finale. In fact, a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius is expected in the south of the province. The remaining moisture and heat are quickly dissipated ensuring that it is very pleasant.

Pleasant week

From the beginning of next week, seasonal temperatures are expected to be high. In fact, Quebec finds itself on the border between the summit south of the border and the mass of cold air encamped on Hudson Bay. The effect is not bad: it is neither too hot nor too cold to spend time outside.

Pleasant week

Little moisture

The last days of June will be held under the sign of refreshment. Ideal for spending time outside near the base of dry air and normal temperatures. However, bath enthusiasts can be disappointed. In fact, this week promises to be perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, golf or cycling.

Week without heat wave

See also: Sunspot worries scientists

See also  The security team is "extremely concerned" about NASA's plans to test the Moon mission software

You May Also Like

The world's largest bacterial invention

The world’s largest bacterial invention

A tsunami will hit the Mediterranean coast: an inevitable event within thirty years

A tsunami will hit the Mediterranean coast: an inevitable event within thirty years

Les cas de Covid-19 repartent à la hausse dans le Calvados en ce mois de juin 2022 après huit semaines consécutives de baisse. 

Govit-19: Six diagrams to understand the renaissance of the epidemic

Yves Coppens, Fossils and Men

Yves Coppens, Fossils and Men

Storm and heat wave: 11 fields are on the orange alert

Storm and heat wave: 11 fields are on the orange alert

NASA | A test on a rocket to the moon fulfills 90% of its purposes

NASA | A test on a rocket to the moon fulfills 90% of its purposes

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.