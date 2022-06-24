Home Economy Chelsea Handler sued the lingerie company for breach of contract

Chelsea Handler sued the lingerie company for breach of contract

Jun 24, 2022 0 Comments
Chelsea Handler sued the lingerie company for breach of contract

Chelsea manager

Mad Baron / Shutterstock

Chelsea manager Underwear company Third Love has filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract.

Obtained in court documents We are weeklyThe 47-year-old comedian has accused the brand of failing to pay him for “an influential marketing campaign based on social media”. The lawsuit alleges that ThirdLove contacted Handler in 2021 and asked him to promote their lineup because of its “unique, vibrant, physically-positive image and brand.”

According to the complaint, Handler and Third Love negotiated and finalized the terms on December 21, 2021. My horizontal life The author will advertise the label “exclusively” in exchange for $ 1,060,000 in compensation and expenses. Under the contract, Handler is said to have done a “special training”, participated in a number of invitations, and attended several meetings and fittings in preparation for filming scheduled for late January.

Trend

How To Make Money Starting A Blog In 2022

However, Handler terminated the entire contract for Third Love on January 26 – the day before the big shoot. As the case implies Fun amount The star flew from Canada to Los Angeles for the “at his own expense” project.

“Although Handler believes and advises him, Third Love’s creative committee in charge of his campaign has never received the approval of his board of directors.

Chelsea manager

Courtesy of Chelsea Handler / Instagram

Following the alleged cancellation, Handler attempted to contact ThirdLove, but was reportedly ignored, according to the lawsuit. “There is no other option but to start immediate action,” said the former Late Night Host. He is seeking more than $ 1.5 million in damages.

“Through this case, Handler is not only seeking full payment under the contract, but is also seeking to recover a substantial sum of money spent out of his own pocket, relying on the promises of Third Love,” the lawsuit states. He also accused Handler of rejecting other brand offers from Alo and Atletica and focusing on Third Love.

ThirdLove is an American lingerie company founded in 2013 Heidi Sock And her husband, David Spector.

We are weekly Has approached Handler and Third Love for feedback.

Listen to Hollywood’s top stars sharing their best tips and tricks at Glam Squad Confidential
See also  Fraudsters reducing in on money meant to preserve small corporations, feds report

You May Also Like

Kylian Mbappé NBA Partner!

Kylian Mbappé NBA Partner!

Seven receives the title of certified company owned by veterans

Seven receives the title of certified company owned by veterans

Dictac has been accused of sharing users' information with China

Dictac has been accused of sharing users’ information with China

Cette action est-elle la nouvelle Reine des

Is this stock the new queen of meme-stocks? + 250% in 5 sessions by Investing.com

Moderna claims its new booster vaccine will be effective against candidate Omigran subtypes

Moderna claims its new booster vaccine will be effective against candidate Omigran subtypes

Thanks so soon for the Modern English Messenger RNA Vaccines!

Thanks so soon for the Modern English Messenger RNA Vaccines!

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.