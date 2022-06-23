Home Economy Is this stock the new queen of meme-stocks? + 250% in 5 sessions by Investing.com

Is this stock the new queen of meme-stocks? + 250% in 5 sessions by Investing.com

Jun 23, 2022 0 Comments
Cette action est-elle la nouvelle Reine des
© Reuters

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Like the best meme stocks, stock Revlon Inc. (NYSE 🙂 The company has won 250% of the last five Wall Street sessions despite filing for bankruptcy.

One week ago, the American cosmetics company filed a petition for bankruptcy protection in Chapter 11 of the Southern District of New York, ending a story that began with the Great Depression of 29, due to the high debt accumulated in recent years (especially during epidemics). .

The company had more than $ 3.7 billion in debt due to the supply chain crisis, rising inflation and epidemics and falling sales caused by increased competition, according to a document filed with U.S. officials.

Debt, which includes loans maturing in 2024 and with 6.25% interest, increased in 2016 after Revlon issued more than $ 2 billion in loans and securities in support of the acquisition of Canadian company Elizabeth Orton Cosmetics.

Chapter 11, Agreement with Restructuring Plan and Debt Repayment Allows Continuing Operations. Therefore, Reliance Industries (NS 🙂 would be interested in acquiring the historic American company. Reliance is India’s largest private company, with revenue of about $ 20 billion by 2021.

The stock, which fell $ 1.17 after the bankruptcy, rose to $ 8.15 after the Indian Group’s interest announcement, recovering 800% of its all-time low. Since the beginning of the year, when it traded at $ 11.5, the action lost another 30%.

Many have justified the rise, citing the acquisition of Reliance in January 2021, when a wave of small retail investors began to buy companies affected by poor infrastructure and short hedge financing. Gamestop Corp. (NYSE 🙂 and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :).

See also  Teleporformance U.S. Health Consultant finalizes acquisition of company news

You May Also Like

Moderna claims its new booster vaccine will be effective against candidate Omigran subtypes

Moderna claims its new booster vaccine will be effective against candidate Omigran subtypes

Thanks so soon for the Modern English Messenger RNA Vaccines!

Thanks so soon for the Modern English Messenger RNA Vaccines!

PS5: un YouTubeur crée la toute première console Sony Slim !

PS5: Builds the first Sony Slim console from YouTube!

Moderna is to develop a RNA vaccine research and production facility in the UK

Moderna is to develop a RNA vaccine research and production facility in the UK

Get it all - why TikTok is accused of lying about users' personal data

Get it all – why TikTok is accused of lying about users’ personal data

rein

She donates her kidney to save her employer and gets fired like a mess …

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.