Govit-19: Six diagrams to understand the renaissance of the epidemic

Covit-19 cases continue to rise in June 2022 after several weeks of decline. (© Image Nicholas Clichy)

Summer is considered to be the natural enemy of Covid 19, reducing the risk of low crowding and heat dissipation.

Finally, the virus has a rough skin, and many indicators are visible Demonstrates relapse of infection. We take part.

The number of hospital admissions is on the rise

In the charts, this is obvious: a uniform average daily number of cases and number of patients Kovid was hospitalized with the disease Begin to increase again.

Thus, after the first dive from April, the number of people currently admitted to the hospital has been turned upwards. “The trend is increasing,” points out its Sante public France Recent Epidemiological Bulletin.

In mid-June, 13,910 people were hospitalized despite a positive test for Govt. According to the latest data available on June 22, this number has risen 14,334Or more 400.

However, critical care combinations do not seem to be rising much at the moment. “Most of the entrants Not yet vaccinated “Note news.frJean-Paul Stahl, epidemiologist at the University Hospital of Grenoble.

Moreover, the number of daily deaths in the hospital is currently relatively low. June 21, 2022, “only”, according to the latest known data Fifty people have died at the hospital from Govt.

Statistics far from the former. At the end of April alone, on an average seven days, there were 120 to 140 daily deaths.

This number of regular hospital admissions is very important locally. Public Health As France points out, the rate of new hospitals is increasing, especially in the -le-de-France region.

The number of cases is increasing

Moreover, the incidence rate also increases in many sectors.

This is especially the case in Paris, which we count 789 cases per 100,000 population. Overall, all sectors adjacent to the capital have been severely affected by this renaissance.

Across France, on May 28, there were 185 cases per 100,000 population. On the 18th, the number will rise 476, I.e. 2.5 times more. On the curve, this growth is also stark.

This makes sense, but the number of cases follows the same trend. On May 30, France officially counted 17,825 Govt patients (at a uniform average of seven days).

About twenty days later, on June 21, 2022, This number has risen to 50,402. Public Health France refers to it as “a sharp increase for all ages”.

Why is the number of repeats increasing?

Since the outbreak began in January 2020, there has been a significant drop in most indicators over the summer, Excluding heat waves.

Fewer than 5,000 hospitalized in July 2020, less than 7,000 in August 2021

However, as we inevitably approach these warmer times, the numbers seem to be increasing. Blame it on many factors. The main reason for the vaccine.

There is a shortage of vaccines. Reminder or Classic. There are many more vulnerable people without a second booster dose. John Paul StallInfectious Disease Specialist at the University Hospital of Grenoble

Robert Sebak, an epidemiologist at the Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Diseases at Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, shared: The vaccine helps prevent severe forms“.

“Alone 29.1% of 60-79 year olds and 29.2% of 80 year olds And those who deserve a second booster dose have actually got it, “said France.

There is no other important aspect to this rise in statistics Attendance of subtypes “It looks more aggressive than ever,” Dr. Stall notes.

For example, BA5 stands for Currently 24.2% pollutants In France. According to the SPF, a number has “increased”.

Finally, according to two epidemiologists, there is no shortage of reminders that “prohibition gestures are no longer respected.”

In bars, at work, on the street … everywhere, we see people kissing and shaking hands again. Even during the Assembly elections, on June 12 and 19, 2022, several scenes showed candidates greeting and embracing each other.

“We could have Mask in traffic“People are used to it and the demand to get rid of it is not so strong,” says Dr. Sepp. ⁇

What’s resuming the debate this Wednesday, Alain Fischer, chair of the Orientation Council on Vaccine Strategy, said she would support it in the package. Telematin.

