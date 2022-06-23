Do you want to turn off your phone at night when it is charging? Many people make this mistake

Are you one of those people who charges your cell phone overnight and leaves? Many users tend to place their mobile device near the bed while sleeping. It’s time to figure out why you should turn it off when charging at night. One thing is for sure: you know how to make the best use of your device with this advice!

There are many details that some people know if you go ahead To charge your mobile phone at night And leave it plugged in for more than 8 hours. Why turn it off? We lift the veil on this mystery.

Why turn off your Android phone while charging at night?

According to research, the first reason is that having a phone can disrupt the quality of our sleep. When the device is turned on and charged, it can receive calls and notifications that will keep us awake and, therefore, cause us to lose sleep.

To prolong the phone battery

When the mobile phone is turned off, the device does nothing, so your battery will last longer.

Turning off the phone while charging at night allows the smartphone to take full advantage of its power and uses faster charging when it is exhausted.

Avoid light notifications

Every time you receive a message your device will turn on, which will prevent you from resting properly. The recommendation is to turn off your device to avoid disturbance.

What if you let your mobile charge overnight?

The important thing to know is that all cell phones have a lithium battery There is no risk of anything being charged overnight.

Is it good to turn off the cell phone while charging?

When using your phone, for example while watching video or charging it, the battery can build up mini-bikes, during which some parts of the device’s power are constantly used up and degraded to faster speeds. It is recommended to turn off your mobile device while charging.

If you do not have a password and want to access the WiFi network, all you have to do is:

Go to your mobile’s WiFi settings. If your mobile phone has access to the Wi-Fi network and wants to share it with one of your friends, but forgot your password, click the network name. At this point, you will see a tab called Wifi QR Code. Scan the QR code and it will automatically attach to the new phone! You can now access the network without the need for a password.

Read more How to shut down your Windows 10 system? Most users make a mistake