Yves Coppens, Fossils and Men

Yves Coppens, a French archaeologist, discovered many human fossils, including the famous Australopithecus. Lucy, His teacher Odil Jacob announced on Wednesday, June 22, at the age of 87. The scientist died following a long illness, the publishing house AFP was told.

He wrote in his latest book, now published *, “Lived 87 years of passionate, thrilling and happy life”. The curious ancient anthropologist, sometimes an unparalleled narrator in a discipline with fierce winds, was one of the first to know that he was one of those who made love to astrolopithecines, especially the upright one who lived. Yves Coppens, an Emeritus professor at the National Museum of Natural Museums and the College de France, a former CNRS researcher and later director of the Musée de l’Homme, died Wednesday. “A great loss to discipline, but a personal loss “, Slips, very moved, Jean-Jacques Hublin, college de France and archaeologist and