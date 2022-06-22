Thanks so soon for the Modern English Messenger RNA Vaccines!

The agreement, which does not disclose its financial terms, is intended to provide access to patients for the British Public Health Service.Next generation vaccines and treatments“, The Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It provides a center for research and development on RNA vaccines, a center for vaccine production and to conduct most of the clinical trials on British soil.

Emphasizes the role of government “Presence“This technology in the fight against epidemic and its”Ability to activate improvements in certain types of disease such as cancer, fever, dementia or heart disease“.

“Our investment will ensure vaccinations against the most dangerous viruses. “

Construction on the first vaccine, produced in 2025, is set to begin this year.The center could quickly boost production in the event of a health emergency, strengthening the UK’s ability to respond to future epidemics.“, It is mentioned.

“Our investment will protect vaccines against the most dangerous viruses and put us at the forefront of battles against future threats.Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in a statement.

The United Kingdom, one of the most affected countries by the Covid-19 epidemic, with nearly 180,000 deaths, has in recent years purchased bulk of vaccines, including RNA technologies purchased from Pfizer and Moderna, while making mainly the highly estrogenogen / oxford serum.

With AFP