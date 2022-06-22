Storm and heat wave: 11 fields are on the orange alert

Warning, always. Wednesday’s weather is forecast to be unstable in many parts of the country, with rain and thunderstorms threatening the sky, especially in the western part of the country.

Nine fields in the southwest have been placed on orange alert for storms since Tuesday. The warning, as announced, went as far north as the country. Therefore, this storm event which is currently affecting Ille-et-Vilaine, Mayenne, Sarthe, Maine-et-Loire and Indre-et-Loire areas in the afternoon and evening is worrying. Météo France insists on “slow mobile storms”, which can give 50 to 70 mm internally.

Earlier, during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, Charente-Maritime and northern Gironde were hit by hailstorms (20 to 30 mm / h). This type of event can sometimes be very violent, It struck central and eastern France on Tuesday, causing extensive damage.

The sky will be overcast with some passing rain on the Languedoc-Roussillon and southeastern coasts, especially on the PACA. In other parts of the country, there is a risk of continuous rain and thundershowers in the sky. Hurricane activity is still likely to be strong inland with occasional hail and heavy rains, especially in the mid-west on Wednesday morning. This risk will be generalized in the afternoon. On the Atlantic coast, from Wendy’s to Aquitaine beach, there will be more intermittent rain and slightly calmer weather with more clarity.

Towards the end of the heat wave

Regarding the very early heat wave episode that hit France in recent days, Which ends precisely in Météo France, which hopes to raise the orange awareness on the last departments involved in the afternoon. Meanwhile, in the Lyon area, the temperature was still 17 to 22 degrees at 5am. See also Extinction of dinosaurs on Earth: Why birds survived, research

Video. Aquaboulevard storm during a heat wave in Paris

These temperatures will, of course, subside and continue over the Rh -ne-Alps, San-Ed-Lower and parts of the Jura. The maximum temperature under the shelter is 33 ° C to 37 ° C, with the exception of thunderstorms, which are highest in the Rhône-Alpes in the afternoon.