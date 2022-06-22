Moderna is to develop a RNA vaccine research and production facility in the UK

The British government announced on Wednesday 22 June that American biotechnology company Moderna would set up a research and production center in the UK dedicated to messenger RNA vaccines. “For Future Infections”.

Read moreRNA, this incredible ambassador

This Agreement, which does not disclose its financial terms, is intended to provide access to patients for the British Public Health Service “For Next Generation Vaccines and Treatments”, The Ministry of Health said in a statement. It provides a center for research and development on RNA vaccines, a center for vaccine production and to conduct most of the clinical trials on British soil. Emphasizes the role of government “Pivot” This technology and its in the fight against infection “Ability to activate improvements related to certain types of diseases such as cancer, fever, dementia or heart disease”.

Construction on the first vaccine, made in 2025, is set to begin this year. “This center can increase productivity quickly in the event of a health emergency, strengthening the UK’s ability to respond to future epidemics.”It has been mentioned. “Our investment will protect vaccines against the most dangerous viruses and put us at the forefront of the fight against future threats.”Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in a statement.

Read moreNew frontiers of messenger RNA

The United Kingdom, one of the most affected countries by the Covid-19 epidemic, with nearly 180,000 deaths, has in recent years purchased bulk of vaccines, including RNA technologies purchased from Pfizer and Moderna, while making mainly the highly estrogenogen / oxford serum.