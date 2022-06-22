Android Auto for mobile is officially dead. Google has delivered its final blow on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after months of announcing the end of the app’s career. In fact, the mobile app is now closed.

We will not play the surprise card. A year ago, Google announced he was deadAndroid-Auto For mobile in support of Google Assistant car mode. In August 2021, The company has already removed the app on Android 12But it was still possible Use Android Auto app for mobile on Android 11 or 10 equipped smartphone.

So Android Auto benefited from a short period of time. But in early June 2022, users began to see A message reminding them of the immediate end of the service when they open the app. They were also invited to switch to Google Assistant’s driving mode as soon as possible.

As we have just learned, The application has officially closed its doors. Starting Wednesday, June 22, 2022, drivers who do not have an infotainment screen in their car will have to rely on Google Assistant car mode (or a third-party application) for navigation and music control.

Android Auto for mobile is officially over

If you open Android Auto for mobile, you will be immediately taken to the Google Assistant Car Mode Settings page. In addition, a message informs youAndroid Auto is now only available on car screens.

If you plan to hit the road this summer, Google Assistant will do the car mode trick. However, if you use Android Auto, you should be aware that the two experiences are fundamentally different. In fact, there are still flaws in the driving mode because it does not have some more key features in landscape mode or Android Auto. Option to switch to a navigation application other than Google Maps.

Apart from these concerns, there is the issue of availability. Car mode is still not accessible everywhere. In fact, some drivers may find themselves without an alternative to the Android Auto mobile app. Currently, Google Assistant car mode is available in Germany, Australia, Canada, Spain, USA, France, India, Italy, Mexico and the UK.

Source: Android Police