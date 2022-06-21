Tornado in Mascouche: Events like this can happen again

Because hurricanes are rare in Quebec, they can strike the imagination when they destroy cities. We see the magnitude of the damage at the heart of these disasters and the increased risks to public safety. When events like this occur, a question arises: Will Quebec cities be more vulnerable in the coming years?

Breakdown of chapters

When we analyze the spread of the hurricane found in Quebec, we find that it is equal. They are often born in natural landscapes, much like the Moscow hurricane. The mother cell formed east of Mirabell and intensified into a hurricane before destroying the Moscow district. The wind blew at a speed of 200 km per hour at a speed of three kilometers per 15 minutes, causing significant damage. That day, his father, Jack LeBeau, took refuge in his barn. Unfortunately, he lost his life there after being swept away by the hurricane.

Intense hurricanes in urban areas have increased in recent years. In Gatineau, in 2018, 25 people were injured, in addition to significant damage. In 2009, Mont-Laurier was attacked at midnight, damaging 44 homes and injuring one person in its path. However, it was 27 years before the last deadly hurricane, before the Moscow hurricane. It happened on July 9, 1994, and one person died in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu.

Of all the hurricanes, EF-2 and EF-3 hurricanes cause the most damage. Fortunately, such hurricanes occur very rarely, although they do not.

The damage caused by the Moscow hurricane was significant.

More hurricanes

According to official averages, Quebec records five to six hurricanes a year. “This number is relatively low. It occurs two to three times higher in uninhabited or sparsely populated areas,” explains meteorologist Regine Oymet.

Contrary to some beliefs, the hurricane does not like empty spaces. All the major cities in the world, at one time or another, had to deal with the path of a hurricane. “Often, on the other hand, the suburbs are the target. Tall buildings in city centers block surface ventilation, which fuels hurricanes, ”he added.

Another factor to consider when considering the future potential of an urban hurricane is the evolution of Quebec society. As the population grows and it spreads to the suburbs of existing cities, new federations are formed. This increases the risk of getting caught in a hurricane.

