Why support physical activity to treat depression?

If the European Psychiatric Association and the WHO recommend regular physical activity, sports can have a real impact on depression. Three one-hour sessions are sufficient to reduce the symptoms and avoid the risk of recurrence.

What is the function of bodily functions in the brain?

If many studies have proven the effectiveness of physical activity in people suffering from depression, it is because they have expressed interest in the structure of the “hippocampus” that is particularly involved in memory and memory processes.

Exercising regularly not only activates the hippocampus and certain parts of the brain and reduces symptoms, but also prevents their appearance for many years. Physical activity thus operates on motivation, anxiety, emotions and self-confidence.

What physical activity is recommended?

If all physical activity is possible, the important thing is to find one that will allow you to maintain long-term motivation. Whether it is walking, running, cycling, swimming or dancing, there is a real interest in mental and physical health, divided into two or three sessions with resistance exercises such as strengthening muscles or freezing for at least 150 minutes a week.

