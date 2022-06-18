Heat wave: Forced cancellation of events

France3

On Friday, June 17, a heat wave hits France. Journalist Romain Doreau is a duplex in Castres, Tarn, one of the cities most affected by the heat wave. He explained that many events have been canceled due to the heat.

Temperature of 39 ° C at 7:30 pm in Castres (Thorn), Friday, June 17: People did not escape the heat wave. Most try to cool on the edge of the water. Many events have been canceled. Castress will play in the Top 14 semifinals with Toulouse (Hot-Coron) on the evening of June 17, and the crowd was supposed to air on a big screen in the city of Torn, but faced with the suffocating heat, this fan zone will not finally open. More than 15,000 spectators were expected to watch the game. Unfortunately for them, it is According to journalist Romain Toro, Castress (Dorn) was canceled live.



As with the broadcast of this outdoor competition, other events, especially sporting events, have been canceled. The current controversial cycling race, the Root d’Oxidani, was scheduled to take place on Friday, June 17 in Tornado, but as it was over 40 ° C in the afternoon, the race did not finally take place. . Not carried out. Not only is Dorn a place where events like music festivals or commemorations are canceled, but a red alert has been issued everywhere.