Home Economy US DFC approves $ 280 million loan to Access Bank

US DFC approves $ 280 million loan to Access Bank

Jun 17, 2022 0 Comments
US DFC approves $ 280 million loan to Access Bank

(Ecofin Agency) – Credit tax is part of a global funding of nearly $ 500 million, which will be released this quarter by the International Development Fund to fund projects in various sectors and regions of Africa.

The Board of Directors of the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has approved a number of loans and equity transactions in Africa this quarter, including a loan of up to $ 280 million to Nigerian commercial bank AccessBank.

This funding is the maximum funding provided by a US company to a company in Africa during this quarter. According to the DFC, this loan will enable access banking “As the Bank is committed to supporting women-owned and headed businesses, close the financial gap for small and medium enterprises and anticipate fundraising.”

The US Development Fund has approved 11 other grants in Egypt, Zambia, Ghana, Mozambique, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania and various other sectors in the West African region. In total, it will release nearly $ 500 million to the African continent, a $ 1.4 billion total envelope Its board of directors decided in favor of Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Caribbean and Africa.

When First quarter 2022Access Bank Group’s customer loans stood at 4.2 billion naira (10.11 million naira) against 4.1 billion naira at the end of March 2021. Bank microphones, listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, are a key link in the operation of small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In early June, Access Bank announced that it was developing the capabilities of MSMEs and creating networking opportunities for these structures. According to him, MSMEs represent a key segment of the Nigerian economy because they contribute more than half of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and generate more than 60% of jobs.

See also  Panera tests wine, beer and hardware at select locations - you can find it here

Chamberline Mogo

You May Also Like

English in Francois: Critics' Concert and Quebec's Intervention

English in Francois: Critics’ Concert and Quebec’s Intervention

Usbek & Rica - Purpose, CSR and renaming: When stealing political business

Usbek & Rica – Purpose, CSR and renaming: When stealing political business

Revlon

Cosmetics maker Revlon is seeking bankruptcy

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

Revlon, an American cosmetics manufacturer, has filed for bankruptcy

FILE PHOTO: Evaporation pools for extraction of lithium in Bolivia

Bolivia delays announcing relationship with lithium mines again

This company wants to pay you to get rid of cockroaches in your home

This company wants to pay you to get rid of cockroaches in your home

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.