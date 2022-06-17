Floatgates of VoLTE and VoWiFi are more open to free mobile subscribers, many newer smartphones are now compatible

With 4G voice and WiFi calls in France and abroad, the operator has now updated His list Mobiles available. Many models are now compatible. Xiaomi is in the spotlight.

This is enough to make many subscribers smile at the free mobile plan that is definitely waiting for their smartphone to be compatible with VoWiFi or VoLTE of the free mobile. To be notified, the operator has a dedicated page that will be updated with manufacturer updates.

If the operator has been announcing new compatibility in Trips and Drops for several weeks, this is the bandwidth of smartphones listed on June 16th. In fact, thirty new specifications now support one or the other of these technologies. Among them, many Xiaomi smartphones. Oppo and Samsung did not give up. It should be noted that VolTE in roaming is taking a big step in Xiaomi smartphones, with almost 30 models now compatible with subscribers.

New VOLTE compliant models in France

Oppo F3

Oppo Find X2 Neo

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G (K2)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G (K1)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 lite (F4L)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (K6G K6P)

New VoWiFi compatible mobiles

Samsung S10 (G973F),

Samsung S10 + (G975F),

Samsung S10e (G970F),

Samsung Z Flip 3 5G (F711B),

Samsung Z Fold 3 (F926B),

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (newer) (K9D),

Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G (K11R),

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G (K3S),

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (K19D),

Xiaomi Redmi 9T (J19S J19N),

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G (J22).

New VOLTE compatible smartphones while roaming

Xiaomi 12 5G (L3),

Xiaomi 12 Pro (L2),

Xiaomi Mi 10 (J2),

Xiaomi Mi 10T (J3S),

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 6G (J17),

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (J3S),

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G (K2),

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (K9G),

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (newer) (K9D),

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (K1G),

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G (K1),

Xiaomi Mi 11i (K11G),

Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G (K11R),

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G (K3S),

Xiaomi Mi 9 (F1),

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite F3B),

Xiaomi Mi 9T (F10),

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (F11),

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (J20S),

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (K19D),

Xiaomi Redmi 9A (C3L),

Xiaomi Redmi 9C (C3M),

Xiaomi Redmi 9T (J19S J19N),

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 lite (F4L),

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (K6G K6P),

Redmi Note 11S 5G (K16B),

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (J15S),

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (J6B).

A page to learn everything

The schedule, drawn up and updated each week by the operator, refers to the activities implemented by the manufacturers on the free network for VoWiFi in France and around the world. “These data are provided by smartphone manufacturers and we could not verify all of them”, Explains for free.

For beginners, Voice over 4G is a technology that allows you to make and receive calls from your smartphone over a 4G network (now 3G / 2G network). When the sound quality is significantly improved, the call setup time will be faster. Additionally, web browsing and 4G downloads are possible during voice communications.

For its part, VoWiFi allows you to use any connected Wi-Fi network to make and receive calls (send and receive SMS / MMS, as soon as possible) when you are not receiving the signal properly. Mobile or you are abroad. Call setup time is faster and sound quality is also improved.

Thanks Tiino-X83