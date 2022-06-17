Earth is burning: Here’s an impressive evolution of temperature since 1880 (video)

Climate change is very real and increasingly tangible. For many years now, heat waves, droughts, heat waves and other episodes of heavy rain have been linked together, constantly breaking new records. Extreme weather events are on the rise. However, it is still difficult for some to understand the seriousness of the situation. However, climate change is clearly visible in NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) meteorological data recorded on Earth since 1880. Source with this animation:

Ed Hawkins, a climate expert working at the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Reading, is behind this “climate cycle”, a shocking visualization. His goal? Show monthly global temperature anomalies (changes from average) between 1880 and 2021. All white and blue correspond to colder than average temperatures, while orange and red denote warmer temperatures. Before the imprint of global warming is clearly printed, this animation shows the existence of a natural variant (the base of the cf cycle up to 1990).

It is very clear that temperatures have been rising since the pre-industrial era, especially in the 1990s. Direct impact of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

NASA has released other data in a very meaningful animated form. For example, with the occurrence of this curve since 1950 with an increase in terrestrial temperatures, warmer days have changed more frequently and colder days have become less frequent. “As the bell curve decreases, more data can be seen moving to the right, revealing hotter days“, NASA explains on Twitter.

On its website dedicated to climate science, NASA also recalls some key figures related to climate change. For example, he points out that nineteen of the warmest years on Earth have been known since the early 2000s, or that sea levels have risen by 10.16 cm since 1993.

Data that echo the warnings of climate researchers and scientists who have been studying climate change for over 50 years and the latest IPCC reports.

An inevitable fact that reminds me that there is no time to lose.