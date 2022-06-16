The new C டிte d’Azur telescope has detected satellite debris at a distance of 36,000 kilometers in the sky.

The Côte d’Azur laboratory is spread over two sites, the Nice and the Callern Plateau in Casols. This is where the new telescope was opened. Its purpose: to establish paths of space debris.

This is called good! Good for ground optical orbit resolution. English word for tool made by a French company ThalesWith lGood Cote d’Azur Laboratory.

It is a telescope with a diameter of 25 cm, an automatic dome with brief electricity and internet connections … works well continuously and autonomously.

Its advantage: It allowsEstablish the position accurately Space debris. We know more than that 2,000 satellites are active So in an even higher altitude above our heads, 800 to 1,000 kilometers, 95% of objects are garbage.

The remnants of satellites are thousands above our heads.

⁇

© OCA

Good will prevent conflicts.

We need to know what is going on in space, we need to identify the orbits of the satellites, the debris, their path. This will bring accuracy in space knowledge and make it possible to build applications based on this data. Philippe Pelouas, Director of European Programs – Thales Alenia Space France

Gautier Durand is 44 years old. He is an engineer at Thales Alenia Space.

Gautier Durant, before GOOD, dedicated this telescope to observing satellites and their debris on the Calern Plateau.

⁇

© BENOIT LOTH / FTV

He is the originator of this project. It took 8 years to build this. The telescope may seem small, but it is well suited for its task.

This is enough to observe geostationary satellites at a distance of 36,000 kilometers. Paradoxically, even though they are far apart, they stand out particularly well compared to the background of the stars. With this telescope, we can track objects up to a square meter in size and more than twenty per night to classify their orbits. Gautier Durand, Satellite System Engineer – Thales Alenia Space France

Good is a Newton’s telescope. This glass-based instrument was developed by Thales, a French company specializing in space, in association with the C டிte d’Azur Observatory ற்றம் Exchange of Good Practices!

There are 2,000 satellites in orbit, and even more, at 800 to 1,000 kilometers, 95% of the material will be debris.

⁇

© OCA

Thales offers his knowledge of space observation and Earth observation. The watch is more superficial and we are more involved in creating prototypes for all these technologies. Stéphane Mazevet, director of the C டிte d’Azur Observatory

In the future and thanks to this telescope map, space debris can be recovered for responsible management of space.