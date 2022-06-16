Home World Morocco Continental Shelf Limits elected to Commission

Morocco Continental Shelf Limits elected to Commission

Jun 16, 2022 0 Comments
Morocco Continental Shelf Limits elected to Commission

The Kingdom was elected a member of the United Nations Commission on Continental Shelf Limitations for the period 2023-2028.

UN headquarters in New York.

June 16, 2022 at 10:42 am

Changed June 10, 2022 at 10:51 am.

The Kingdom was elected a member of the United Nations Commission on Continental Shelf Limitations for the period 2023-2028.

Election of Morocco Follows the elections held on the occasion of 32nd Meeting of State Parties of the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea, Holds its works in New York from June 13 to 17, 2022, we read in a book Was contacted Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Morocco’s candidacy, Professor Milad Lugili won. 117 votesIt underscores the same source, following a radical diplomatic campaign that integrated the entire Moroccan diplomatic apparatus.

The KenyaThe Ghana, I ‘Angola And this Madagascar The other African countries elected to the Commission on Continental Shelf Limitations are one of three bodies formed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in conjunction with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Law of the Sea. International Maritime Authority.

Made 21 members The Commission, selected on the basis of equal geographical distribution, has the mandate to make recommendations on the continental shelf demarcation files submitted by the coastal state parties at the aforementioned conference.

June 16, 2022 at 10:42 am

Changed June 10, 2022 at 10:51 am.

See also  Poland, Hungary and 3 other countries lost funding before the PNRR. Siegfried Muresan: The Commission cannot ignore the law even when evaluating reforms

You May Also Like

In Spain, the Moroccan people in Europe are withdrawing from the "bloody path"

In Spain, the Moroccan people in Europe are withdrawing from the “bloody path”

ONU

Widespread support for Morocco’s regional integration

Tindouf - advanced one step against impunity in mafrique camps

Tindouf – advanced one step against impunity in mafrique camps

C24: Saudi Arabia reaffirms its support for Morocco's territorial integrity and its sovereignty over the Sahara

C24: Saudi Arabia reaffirms its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and its sovereignty over the Sahara

Tindouf Camps: HRC "assures international community concerns" (Italian expert)

Tindouf Camps: HRC “assures international community concerns” (Italian expert)

Schengen visa: 27.6% of applications made in Morocco were rejected

Schengen visa: 27.6% of applications made in Morocco were rejected

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.