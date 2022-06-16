Morocco Continental Shelf Limits elected to Commission

The Kingdom was elected a member of the United Nations Commission on Continental Shelf Limitations for the period 2023-2028.

Election of Morocco Follows the elections held on the occasion of 32nd Meeting of State Parties of the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea, Holds its works in New York from June 13 to 17, 2022, we read in a book Was contacted Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Morocco’s candidacy, Professor Milad Lugili won. 117 votesIt underscores the same source, following a radical diplomatic campaign that integrated the entire Moroccan diplomatic apparatus.

The KenyaThe Ghana, I ‘Angola And this Madagascar The other African countries elected to the Commission on Continental Shelf Limitations are one of three bodies formed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in conjunction with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Law of the Sea. International Maritime Authority.

Made 21 members The Commission, selected on the basis of equal geographical distribution, has the mandate to make recommendations on the continental shelf demarcation files submitted by the coastal state parties at the aforementioned conference.