Is Multiple Sclerosis a Serious Disease?

Essential Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).

That is, it is usually carried by the immune system (immune system), which fights against viruses and bacteria, and attacks the protective envelope of nerve fibers, which plays a key role in transmitting nerve impulses. The brain to different parts of the body.

“Multiple sclerosis is a disease with serious meanings. It is true that when this diagnosis is announced, patients are unaware, or they immediately see a disabled person, wheelchair and wheelchair.” Jerome de Chess, professor of neurology at the University Hospital of Strasbourg and an expert in autoimmune diseases and neuro-ophthalmology, explains. “It is a disease whose prognosis has changed completely in 20 years, especially thanks to the advent of new radical early and increasingly effective treatments that improve the comfort of life”, he said. The expert continues.

Neurological disorders

The appearance of neurological disorders (movement, sensitivity, vision, balance, coordination of movements, etc.) that affect various functions and the early onset of retrograde play-ups are highly suggestive of multiple sclerosis. Doctors talk about inflammatory outbreaks “Time and spread to the central nervous system”.

But the symptoms can be very deceptive, especially if there are mental problems (depression or mania disorder) that trigger bipolar disorder, while it is about demyelination plaques that affect the limbic system located deep in the brain.

120,000 people in France are worried

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects young people, most often between the ages of 25 and 35. It mainly affects women, three-quarters of whom are patients. 120,000 people are now infected with the disease in France, and 3,000,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.