Top 5 Best Cryptocurrency Transactions to Know in 2022

Finding and choosing your first site is not always easy Buy cryptocurrencies When we begin. That’s why today, in this blog post, you will find the 5 best cryptocurrency exchanges to know in 2022. Here is the list below.

Coinhouse

Coinhouse Provides a Wonderful experience for beginners As experts, thanks to its simplicity and quality of customer service. However, due to its lack of technique it is disappointing in use. The The fees are also highThis makes the platform inaccessible to a wider audience who want to learn about the most basic things.

Accounting

With over 90 million registered members, Accounting IsOne of the largest cryptocurrency sites In this world. The platform is well known for that Low transaction costsWide selection of crypto available for purchase and its crypto services such as stacking, derivatives trading, margin trading and NFT exchange.

Pitbanda

Pitbanda Is a transfer platform that specializes in digital currencies Established in 2014. Over the years, after raising $ 52 million, the site has more than 1.2 million users worldwide.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com Is one of the best SitesCrypto exchange From our list. The main point of sale of the site is the wide range of services it offers, including commerce. Investing, stocking And storage.

Coinbase

We think that Coinbase Is a great application for beginners Exceptional user experience. The application is easy to use and in its basic version has attractive displays for newcomers and pro version for more experienced users. She is also a Security based application.