This company wants to pay you to get rid of cockroaches in your home

Ready for 100 cockroaches in your home? If so, the US company ThePestInformer says it will pay you to do so as part of its performance testing of its new pest control system. NBC News. The North Carolina-based company is willing to pay $ 2,000 to volunteers. For this 30-day study, the company is looking for five to seven homes ready for cockroaches across the United States. “As technology advances, we are always looking for new and more effective ways to get rid of pests (especially cockroaches),” ThePestInformer said in a statement.

The company wants to “test a specific pest control technique” by releasing about 100 cockroaches in five to seven homes. He wants to “evaluate the effectiveness of this treatment.” If the test lasts for a month and the cockroaches do not disappear within that time, traditional treatments will be used for free.

The company’s founder, David Floyd, told NBC News that it had already received more than 2,200 applications. The offer is open until July 31. To apply, certain conditions must be met: with the written consent of the homeowner or owner and do not attempt additional treatment against cockroaches during the inspection. ThePestInformer also said it hopes to be able to test a dozen new therapies.

According to the Western Exterminator Cow, the American cockroach is one of the five most common species in the United States. The female lays eggs for 10 consecutive months after mating, which is about 16 eggs per month, according to Pestec Best Solutions. There are 4,000 species of cockroaches in the world.