LPrevious models have suggested that the Earth’s inner core rotates continuously at a faster speed than the planet’s surface. USC scientists John E. Videll and Wei Wang have published a study on the scientific progress of the nucleus oscillation. In this study, we read that during the six-year period from 1969 to 1974, according to the analysis of seismic data at that time, the inner center changed direction, RTBF tells us.

According to scientists, the operating system of the Internet Center explains the variation in the length of the day that oscillates for decades.

Both researchers used waves generated by Soviet underground nuclear tests in the Arctic archipelago of Nova Gemlia between 1971 and 1974 and used a new beamforming technique developed by Videl. Nuclear tests were carried out using the compression waves of these nuclear explosions under the islands of Amsitka (Alaska) in 1969 and 1971, and later found that the inner core had an inverted direction. Degree of at least one tenth per year.

They then relied on data from the US Air Force Convenient Large Hole Seismic Range (LASA) in Montana. The researchers were able to see that the web center was spinning slower than expected, at 0.1 degrees per year.

“Based on our findings, as people have been saying for 20 years, we can see changes in the Earth’s surface relative to its inner center. However, our latest observations show that the inner center rotated somewhat slowly from 1969 to 1971 and then moved in a different direction from 1971 to 1974 as expected. We also notice an increase and a decrease, “said John E. Widley, co-author of the study.







The results of nuclear tests make the study more complicated because researchers can no longer trust underground nuclear tests. So they can only trust seismic data, which are less accurate.