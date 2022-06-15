Nike has released the Home and Away kits worn by Colchoneros throughout the 2022-2023 season.

Two birds with one stone. Nike and Atletico de Madrid have decided to unveil the identities of the new jerseys worn by Diego Simeone’s players for the 2022-2023 financial year. Wanda is far from the Metropolitano and Madrid blockade. Like last summer, the Comma brand offered several tunics at once.

Manzanarez in the spotlight for the home kit

Unlike the home kit designed a year ago for Nike Colconeros to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the club’s current name from the Spanish capital and the 20th anniversary of the collaboration between the two companies, we discover the simple design for this new year 2022-2023.







Atletico’s new home jersey actually draws its inspiration from the Manzanaros River. The river, which crosses Madrid, a tributary of the Texas, borders the former settlement of Wanda metropolitano, especially the residents of Vicente Calderon. The presence of vertical curves in the traditional red and white stripes is not a coincidence and is reminiscent of Manzanaros’ definitions. Otherwise, the visual aspect of this new tunic will generally be classic, even at the level of the neck or sleeves, without presenting anything specific.

Sober jersey on the outside

Classic is a term we can use to describe Atletico de Madrid’s new Away kit. Equipment supplier for the Spanish club from 2001 and until 2026, Nike Colconeros has been accustomed to designing different colored jerseys for creations that fans wear every year.







This new dress is mixed with two different touches of light blue at the edges of the collar and sleeves and embellished with dominant dark blue. The club ridges of Antoine Griezmann, Geoffrey Kondogbia or Yannick Carrasco are also embroidered in very light blue, as well as the American company swoosh on the opposite side.

Towards a signing agreement for a new Jersey sponsor

Finally, an important detail when discovering these new Atletico de Madrid jerseys: the team led by Enrique Cerezo has not yet found or at least officially announced its main jersey sponsor. According to Spanish newspapers, the trading platform Whalefin holds the rope for a total of € 210 million worth of 5-year leases. The Cypriot trading platform Plus500 paid Colchoneros nearly € 17 million a year, finishing 3rd in La Liga 21-22. Nutrition brand Herbalife has been the main jersey sponsor of the Atlético women’s team from 2017 to 2023.

