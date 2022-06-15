Medical visit is wrong: the doctor touches her private parts before filming them on his cell phone

The 61-year-old doctor was arrested and later released pending trial. Police confiscated 2 phones and a computer from him.

This is an unusual message Catalonia. This Friday, June 10, a Doctor Arrested the town of Tordosa south of Cambrils Mossos d’Esquadrathey Policemen Learners. The reason? Doctor A is said to have registered Video Of Genitals During the consultation of a patient, he is said to have been reprimanded.

Discussion

The victim, a person, had come for professional medical examination at the company of several co-workers. According to his testimony, the doctor insisted on his private parts while handling him Phone Camera function enabled. Facts that led to the discussion between the doctor and the patient during the appointment, According to our colleagues from 324. The victim grabbed the phone before handing it over Police.

Both cell phones and the doctor’s computer were seized. The doctor who was released after his testimony is now waiting to appear in court.