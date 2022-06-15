Astronomers have discovered a gigantic black hole with a mass of three billion suns

This black hole has a mass of three billion suns. Every second swallows the equivalent of an earth.

D.The Australian National University (ANU) announced on Wednesday that astronomers have discovered the fastest-growing black hole in nine billion years.

This black hole has a mass of three billion suns. According to an international team led by ANU astronomers who discovered the phenomenon, it swallows every second equivalent of an Earth and emits 7,000 times more light than all the light in our Milky Way galaxy.

Chirstopher Onken, head of the team of scientists, said that this surprisingly bright black hole had not yet been discovered. He called it “the longest and most unexpected injection in the straw layer.”

“Now we want to understand the reason for this difference – did something catastrophic happen? Maybe two large galaxies collided and sent a lot of material to feed the black hole?” Continued Christopher Onken.

Christian Wolf, co-author of the research, called the recording material rare. "We firmly believe that this record cannot be broken. We have completed the tracking of space where such objects can be hidden."







The visible size of the black hole is 14.5. According to the study team, it is 500 times larger than the black hole in our galaxy. If a good telescope is provided and installed in a dark place, it can be easily seen.