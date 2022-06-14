This Tuesday is an exceptional event in the sky: you need to know to notice it

The other seven planets of the solar system and the moon are visible from Earth in the same part of the sky.







By the author

Posted on 06/14/2022 at 07:44 Study time: 3 minutes



V.S.n June, Le Parisien reports an extraordinary event in the sky. From Earth, if the conditions are met, we can observe the other seven planets of the solar system. At least four of them (Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn) and the moon can be admired by the naked eye in the night sky. Telescopes should be large enough to complete the image with Mercury, Uranus and Neptune.

The show lasts almost two weeks. According to calculations Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Epimeris Computation (IMCCE), The planets and moon will form a castle that will be fully visible at the end of the night from June 14 to June 27. The maximum tightening will take place on June 22nd. The last event was in December 1997. The next chance to see the order of these planets will occur in November 2124 in 102 years.







<br />



How to observe the event?

If you choose one of the deadlines, you should be ready by 4:30 am or even 4am. It is important to find a place where the horizon is clear, not a sign to see Mercury, which will appear just before sunrise. “We have to be on the lookout because it will not last for hours. I will say it will be about 15 minutes from Wednesday’s high altitude to the end of the evening. We will no longer be in the dark,” Pascal Descombs, head of the IMCC’s astronomical calculations and information service, explains to our colleagues.

Venus exhibits a contemptible brilliance that cannot be missed. There will be no difficulty in finding the red Mars to its right, then the giants Jupiter and Saturn, and why not guess the latter rings through the telescope or telescope. Mercury, which represents a specific challenge.







Glasses and telescopes are mainly used to detect two small blue dots. On the left, between Uranus, Venus and Mars. As for Neptune, it will be positioned between Jupiter and Saturn. “This is one of the benefits of this harmony: finding smaller ones using larger bright planets,” explains Pascal Descombs. “It is difficult to find the most stable support. It is necessary to keep a good wedge, even to notice the shiny body. It is better to use a telescope on a tripod,” he concluded.