Disneyland itself shines in the news with vogue – encryption

Proof [Boulevard Voltaire] : After the cancellation of two editions in 2020 and 2021, Disneyland Paris Park re-organized its long-awaited annual event “Magical Bright” or “Pride of a Thousand Colors” parade. The event brought many visitors together at the amusement park on Saturday, June 11th. On the menu, a parade of dancers and Disney characters, a concert by trance singer Bilal Hasani and singer Micah: everything is organized to “celebrate diversity” and how France can cover itself exclusively. During the month of Pride, the American company actively supports the LGBT community. Committee Chairman Gary Burke supports these ideas. He spoke in a video posted on Twitter on March 28: “As a mother of two bizarre children, a transgender and a transsexual, I feel responsible for giving them a voice. ⁇ He says companies in his parks do not use gender pronouns for employees. We no longer use “madam, sir” but instead “all” or “my friends”.

In 2021, for Black History Month, Disney launched the “Remain Today” site to “amplify under-represented voices and untold stories”. It is a reaffirmation of Disney’s long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and content, ”recalled on the website’s homepage. Through this site, Karen Burke announced in April that 50% of the characters in future Disney films should be “gay or LGBTQIA + from the community”.

The president cries when Florida enacted the “Do Not Say Homosexual” law last March. The law provides for the prohibition of educational discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity within schools up to French equivalent to CE2-CM1. Karen Burke has been involved in the fight against this law that treats Disney as homosexual. A post ousted by Ron Desantis, Florida’s most conservative governor: “I’m not going to let a California company” “rise” our state. […]. They thought they would rule Florida. Disney tried to attack me for pursuing its political agenda ”(Le Figaro, April 21).

