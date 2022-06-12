Why is it difficult to determine release dates?

NASA SLS Launcher (WDR, Wet dress rehearsal) Is also preparing for the Artemis I mission to be carried out during the launch of SLS. Artemis I, which could pave the way for Americans to return to the moon by 2028, could be launched in the summer. But on what date? Surprisingly, even though the moon is close to the earth, the chances of launching are not as high as one might think. Descriptions.

If attempting to redo the release timeline by completing the second attempt Initiator SLS (WDR, Wet dress rehearsal) Is going well, NASA and Boeing should accelerate the production of the first aircraft of the SLS during the Artemis I mission on an as yet unannounced date. But finding a release date can be a bit of a headache NASA Several parameters must be taken into account.

A coaster around the moon

As a reminder, Artemis I will have an unmanned test flight around the moon, similar to the path of travel. Apollo 8, using Gravity Moon to earn Speed About 70,000 kilometers beyond the moon, about half a million kilometers from Earth – a distance that no human has ever traveled. On his return journey, Orion Performing a Overview From the moon before returning to Earth. The mission will take approximately 20 days and will end up sinking in the Pacific Ocean without a service module, which will be separated from the vehicle and burned.Atmosphere.

Uncertainty about the release date of this work is not only explained by the final date of the WDR tests. Fire Green when using SLS. There are other parameters to take into account. In fact, surprisingly, though very close The proximity of the Moon to the EarthWithin the framework of this task, the chances of launching are not as high as one might think.

These are Windows Shooting mainly takes into account the dynamics Orbit The Earth rotates on its axis and is involved in launching the Moon into a precise orbit each month as it orbits the Earth. Lunar cycle. But not only that.

Four key parameters that determine the release date

Surprisingly, the release date should take into account the position of the moon, thus the upper position SLS initiator Translunar injection combustion can be programmed with sufficient efficiency to intercept the “on-ramp” to go backwards in lunar orbit. In the future, this level will be changed by the upper phase of the EUS study (Upper level study) More powerful, which will allow almost daily or daily eve to the moon, depending on the desired orbit. In addition, the resulting path for a given day must guarantee itOrion Its not dark for more than 90 minutes at a time, so its Solar panels Can receive and change Light Electricity from the sun and the spacecraft can maintain an optimal temperature range. Finally, the release date should allow a return path that recognizes the entry mechanism called the jump. The technique involves a maneuver in which the spacecraft sinks into the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere and uses this atmosphere. Throw From the capsule, slow down at once and exit the atmosphere, then return to the final landing and splash down. This technique allows engineers to accurately locate the Orion Splash Down and reduce the aerodynamic failure loads that aircraft may experience on future flights. Astronauts The inside of the vessel and the structural loads of the vessel must be kept within design limits. Finally, the launch date should allow Orion to sink below daylight, helping rescue crews locate, protect and rescue the spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean.

Taking into account all of these parameters and restrictions, NASA has identified and set 73 possible release dates between July 26 and December 23, 2022. As a result, it creates a table with approximately two week launch possibilities, followed by two weeks of no launch possibilities.

Shooting windows are considered for Artemis 1

July 26 – August 10

13 boot opportunities

There is no chance of launch on August 1st, 2nd and 6th

August 23 – September 6

12 boot opportunities

Not likely to start on August 30th and 31st and 1stEr September.

September 20 – October 4

14 boot opportunities

Not likely to start on September 29th.

October 17 – October 31

11 boot opportunities

Not likely to start on October 24th, 25th, 26th and 28th

November 12 – November 27

12 boot opportunities

Not likely to start on November 20th, 21st and 26th

December 9 – December 23

11 boot opportunities

Not likely to start on December 10th, 14th, 18th and 23rd

