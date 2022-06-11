Home World Senegal: Transporters oppose licenses with points

Senegal: Transporters oppose licenses with points

Jun 11, 2022 0 Comments
Senegal: Transporters oppose licenses with points

# Senegal : In Senegal, the number of road accidents continues to rise every year. There are a high number of deaths and serious injuries. Public officials have decided to introduce a point-based license, giving priority to road safety.

On April 7, 2022, Senegal, through its National Assembly, adopted the new Highway Code, which introduces driving licenses with points from 2025 onwards.

The Senegalese Minister for Infrastructure, Land Transport and Accessibility notes that the new highway code will enable “the promotion of better management of road transport within the framework of modern, safe, convenient and sustainable joint transport systems.”

>>> Read more: Senegal: Adoption of a new highway code establishing a license with points

Nevertheless, the introduction of license points did not make people happy. Instead, a team of carriers offers a compulsory training and verification course. According to these professionals, learning to drive well in all situations is the only condition for less dangerous road traffic.

Also, with the new highway code, all driver’s license applicants will be required to attend driving school.

See also  With these 20 second hand cars, dishonest sellers usually "fix" the mileage.

You May Also Like

Sudan: 15,000 sheep heading for Tabaski in Mecca drowned in a shipwreck.

Sudan: 15,000 sheep heading for Tabaski in Mecca drowned in a shipwreck.

Présidentielles au Nigeria : le vainqueur des primaires préconise une nation comme le Maroc

The winner of the primary election supports a nation like Morocco

Algeria-Spain: Algiers retreat after EU threats

Algeria-Spain: Algiers retreat after EU threats

Horn of Africa: Famine announcement due to drought

Famine announcement due to drought – Le Magazine du Manager

Le Maroc, important fournisseur de chaînes de valeur mondiales

Morocco is a major supplier of global value chains

Shortage in Syria: Holmes exploited gas

Shortage in Syria: Holmes exploited gas

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.