Home Science They are finding ecological solutions for tomorrow

They are finding ecological solutions for tomorrow

Jun 10, 2022 0 Comments
They are finding ecological solutions for tomorrow

D.Enzymes for recycling

Jean-Claude Lumaret



Retired March 31, 2022, former CEO and co-founder of Corbios Jean-Claude Loumaret (Photo) Will monitor her baby. It was the research of this former chemical engineer from the Roquet team that helped Corbios find recyclable solutions using enzymes for used plastics and textiles. carbios.com/en

Decorbonized clothing

Benoit is here

Faced with climate change, he wants to “Solving Scientific Challenges within the Boundaries of Science”. After earning a doctorate from Imperial College London, Benoit worked for Saint-Cobain and Saffron, having previously co-founded Fairfrix with Tawfiq Nasr Allah and developed the first synthetic textile fiber with a net positive impact on the climate.


Patrick Allard / Rhea – Jean-Claude Moshetti / Rhea for “Lee Point” (x2) – Max Bowens / Rhea for “Lee Point” – Laurent Cousin / Haitham – Rhea for “Lee Point” – Vincent Boylett / Rhea for “- Sebastien Orta “Le Point”

The editorial staff advises you

See also  January guide for astronomy fans - what to look for in the sky as you enter the new year

You May Also Like

"Psychology is always a wayward discipline" - Liberation

“Psychology is always a wayward discipline” – Liberation

Only geniuses (+140 IQ) can create 2 squares with 2 matches

In turn, NASA will launch an investigation to explain the UFOs

In turn, NASA will launch an investigation to explain the UFOs

Le rover R1, conçu par la firme robotique Gitai, transite sur un faux terrain lunaire reproduit par la Jaxa. © Gitai, Jaxa

This robot to explore the moon will amaze you with its almost human movements

pi-pixabay

Emma Haruka found the “end” of the bag with 100 trillion decimal places

Le rover R1, conçu par la firme robotique Gitai, transite sur un faux terrain lunaire reproduit par la Jaxa. © Gitai, Jaxa

This multifunction robot to explore the moon will impress you with its ability

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.